eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $504.58 million and $3.53 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,875.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.79 or 0.00427169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00125733 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,392,223,423,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars.

