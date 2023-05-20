Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $174.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.