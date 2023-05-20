easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

easyJet Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

