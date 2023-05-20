EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGP. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $180.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

