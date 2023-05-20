Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESTE. Stephens started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

NYSE ESTE traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.93. 864,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,755. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert John Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $171,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $244,180,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 385.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,075,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 853,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

