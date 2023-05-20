Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Shares of EXP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.21. 513,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $60,428,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $63,979,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,320 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,728 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

