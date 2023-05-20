DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.73. 175,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.91. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.
