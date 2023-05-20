DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.73. 175,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.91. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

