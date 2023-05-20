DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPEGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.73. 175,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.91. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

