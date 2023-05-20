DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40-14.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.45 billion. DXC Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DXC stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Several research analysts have commented on DXC shares. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

