DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

DXC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 4,994,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,191. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DXC Technology by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 81,142 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DXC Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,008,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after buying an additional 30,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.