Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Duluth Stock Down 0.7 %

DLTH stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.74 million, a PE ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 1.18. Duluth has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Duluth had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Duluth by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duluth by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

