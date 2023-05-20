Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $511.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.34. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.31 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ducommun by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,390,000 after purchasing an additional 24,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 554,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

