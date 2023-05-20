DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.89.

NYSE DTE traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $108.56. 1,202,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

