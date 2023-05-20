Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Dream Unlimited Stock Down 1.9 %
TSE DRM traded down C$0.41 on Friday, reaching C$21.41. The company had a trading volume of 52,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,896. The stock has a market capitalization of C$882.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.82. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of C$21.01 and a 52-week high of C$45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Unlimited
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.28, for a total transaction of C$1,047,600.00. Corporate insiders own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
