Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Trading Down 2.2%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €47.20 ($51.30) and last traded at €47.35 ($51.47). 9,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.40 ($52.61).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €44.10 ($47.93) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €44.57 and its 200 day moving average is €42.94. The stock has a market cap of $406.35 million, a PE ratio of -41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

