DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 5.2% Higher

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.06. 13,973,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 12,795,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,232,746.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,942,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,471,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,044,973 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,942 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,115,000 after purchasing an additional 314,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,425,000 after acquiring an additional 184,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

