DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.40

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and traded as high as $14.69. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 60,073 shares.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.