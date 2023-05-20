DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.40

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and traded as high as $14.69. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 60,073 shares.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

(Get Rating)

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.