Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DORM. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.30. 88,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $119.04.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dorman Products news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 49.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

