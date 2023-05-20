Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.01

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.01 and last traded at $52.33, with a volume of 1901342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

