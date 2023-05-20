Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Bank of America

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on D. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of D opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.