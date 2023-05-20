Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $80.64

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$80.64 and traded as high as C$83.44. Dollarama shares last traded at C$83.27, with a volume of 388,025 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOL shares. CIBC increased their price target on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.67.

Dollarama Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.08. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,563.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.6314422 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

