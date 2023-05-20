Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.
Dolby Laboratories Price Performance
NYSE:DLB opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.35. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dolby Laboratories Company Profile
Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.
