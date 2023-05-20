Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.0738 (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $10.29 billion and $113.89 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.00341524 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013267 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,426,586,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
