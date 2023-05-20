DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DLocal by 410.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DLocal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 331,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLocal Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLO. Barclays began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Further Reading

