Discovery Value Fund Has $107.41 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064,397 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. SEA comprises 31.1% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 0.37% of SEA worth $107,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of SEA by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,053,837,000 after buying an additional 3,536,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $874,227,000 after purchasing an additional 317,841 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $535,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,481 shares during the last quarter. Kora Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,974,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 210,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,951,224 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after purchasing an additional 577,317 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $69.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.70. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

