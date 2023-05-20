Discovery Value Fund Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Discovery Value Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 151,206 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for about 0.2% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,385 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $204.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.28. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Scotiabank lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.74.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

