Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $152,643.60 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $152,643.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65.

Diodes Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 282,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,036. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 132.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading

