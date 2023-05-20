Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $152,643.60 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $152,643.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65.
Diodes Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 282,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,036. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 132.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.
About Diodes
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
