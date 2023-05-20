Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $465,200.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,866.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00.
Diodes Stock Performance
Shares of DIOD traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 282,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,036. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 132.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
