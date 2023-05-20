Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $465,200.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,866.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 282,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,036. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 132.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

