Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 24,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,106.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00.

Diodes Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DIOD traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.31. 282,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,036. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Diodes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Articles

