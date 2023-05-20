Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.59

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €20.59 ($22.38) and traded as high as €22.18 ($24.11). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €22.01 ($23.92), with a volume of 7,226,394 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($32.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

