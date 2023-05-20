Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Mizuho

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.08.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. 1,313,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,572. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Delek US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Delek US by 0.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.