Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.54.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $454.79 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $233.04 and a fifty-two week high of $503.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.83. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Stories

