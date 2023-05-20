Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $107.81 million and approximately $117,730.02 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $10.24 or 0.00038001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

