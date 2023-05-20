Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Guggenheim started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $161.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $163.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average is $147.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

