Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Guggenheim started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.
Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $161.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $163.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average is $147.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants
In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
