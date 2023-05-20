CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,817,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,655 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $169,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.38. 7,929,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,442,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.70. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

