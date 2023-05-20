CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,929,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,442,436. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

