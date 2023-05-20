CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,968.23

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,968.23 ($24.66) and traded as high as GBX 2,182 ($27.33). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 2,162 ($27.08), with a volume of 92,510 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVSG. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.81) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($29.69) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get CVS Group alerts:

CVS Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5,405.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,983.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,971.38.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.