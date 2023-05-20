cVault.finance Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $56.90 million and approximately $88,344.34 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $5,690.47 or 0.21146698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.The official cVault.finance ticker is “CORE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

