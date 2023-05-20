Curve DAO Token Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $680.54 million and approximately $21.72 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003074 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001360 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,951,310,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,103,534 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.
Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token
