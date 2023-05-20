CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

CTIC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 3,178,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,057,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.