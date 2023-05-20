CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

CTIC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 3,178,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,057,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

