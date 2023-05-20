Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

CRT stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.