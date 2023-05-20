Cronos One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.61 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $3.61 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00039140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

