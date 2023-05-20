Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Trading Down 0%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Rating) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.22 and last traded at $39.58. Approximately 8,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

Croda International Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

