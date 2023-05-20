Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CROX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,653. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Crocs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crocs by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Further Reading

