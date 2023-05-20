Critical Contrast: Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Photronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Photronics has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $824.55 million 1.32 $118.79 million $1.83 9.49 Daqo New Energy $4.61 billion 0.62 $1.82 billion $20.59 1.87

This table compares Photronics and Daqo New Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 13.26% 11.20% 9.01% Daqo New Energy 39.70% 25.68% 21.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Photronics and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Daqo New Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Photronics presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.41%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 69.26%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Photronics.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Photronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc. engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

