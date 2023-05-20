Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 5.2%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 32,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 82,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Cricut Stock Down 4.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 34.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cricut by 27.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cricut by 27,504.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cricut by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cricut by 38.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 36,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
