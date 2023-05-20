Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $72.96 million and $22.06 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008415 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 221,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

