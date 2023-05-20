Creditcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $22.11 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001213 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $72.71 million and approximately $22.11 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003673 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008411 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 221,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

