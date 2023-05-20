Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,801 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises 3.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Credicorp worth $92,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Credicorp by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,432,000 after acquiring an additional 489,238 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,663,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Credicorp by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,657,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,669,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Price Performance

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Shares of BAP traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.75. 430,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,639. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.83. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $113.21 and a one year high of $158.95.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $6.7385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

