Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

