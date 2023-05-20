CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CSGP traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $78.50. 1,529,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,516. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

